Duke Energy and county officials to test sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

Duke Energy's Brunswick Nuclear Plant in Southport.(Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested during the week of June 19th, 2023.

Duke Energy says this required testing is necessary to complete acoustic analysis to make sure the sirents are operating properly.

Select sirens around Southport and Boiling Spring Lakes will be tested using 3-minute tests and could sound more than once.

These tests will occur beginning June 19th to June 22nd between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed.

If unsure, members of the public can tune to WWAY or local radio stations to confirm.

Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages.

If a real emergency occurs at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about nuclear emergency preparedess or outdoor warning sirens, click here.