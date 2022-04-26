Duke Energy announces 20 percent renewable energy growth in 2021; NC led the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy’s latest report concluded they saw a 20 percent jump in renewable energy in 2021, with North Carolina leading the country with a 436 MW increase last year.

Florida, Oklahoma and Texas were the next closest states on the list of renewable energy increases.

“ESG is essential to who we are,” Duke Energy’s chief sustainability officer and president, Katherine Neebe, said. “Our ESG strategy is focused on how we create value while at the same time mitigate the risks associated with our business. As we lead the most ambitious clean energy transition in our industry, we will continue to track and report our progress.”

Duke Energy says one of the company’s goals is to own, operate or contract for 16,000 megawatts (MWs) of renewable energy by 2025. During 2021, the company says they went from almost 8,800 MWs of wind and solar at the end of 2020 to just over 10,500 MWs by the end of 2021.

They say renewable energy is an important part of Duke Energy’s effort to reduce carbon emissions from electric generation by at least 50% (based on 2005 levels) by 2030 and net-zero by 2050. This trajectory is supported by over 50% of Duke Energy’s generation mix coming from carbon-free resources by 2030.