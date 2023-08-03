Duke Energy awards $1 million in grants to community nonprofits

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — One of the area’s largest energy suppliers is lending a helping hand to organizations that support individuals and families facing homelessness, hunger

and other challenges.

The Duke Energy Foundation is awarding $1 million in grants to community assistance programs across North Carolina. 39 nonprofits that have experienced increased demand

for services will receive funding through the grant. Seven of the organizations are here in Southeastern North Carolina… and will receive a combined total of $100,000 in grant money.

Good Shepherd Ministries, Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry(WARM), Step Up Wilmington… all in New Hanover County, will receive a grant. Bladen Crisis Assistance, Brunswick County Partnership for Housing, Safe Haven of Pender and Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina, in Columbus County, will also receive money.

Katrina Knight, Executive Director of Good Shepherd Ministries says, “As the largest provider of homeless services in the region, Good Shepherd Center is a frontline services agency meeting the basic needs of thousands of our community’s most fragile and low-income residents each year. A recent increase in demand for services, almost 30% for food services alone, has translated into many new faces seeking safety, shelter, and support at Good Shepherd’s main campus. Funds from Duke Energy Foundation will be used to modernize Good Shepherd’s security processes by implementing systems advancements and technology upgrades.”

The Bladen Crisis Assistance Board of Directors issued a statement, which reads in part, “Bladen Crisis Assistance, Inc. is honored and greatly appreciates being awarded the Duke Energy Foundation Basic Needs Services Capacity Building grant. Our 1998 cargo van was donated by a local church a few years ago and does require a lot of TLC and maintenance. This award will allow us to purchase a slightly used van to bring confidence to our team members that drive three days a week over 180 miles for food pickup. These food items are stored and then sorted for a weekly food bag distribution to those in need in our community. A reliable van will allow increased food trip opportunities and allow for area pickup of donated furniture to be sold in our thrift store. This award will allow the continuation and expansion of our services to provide to those in need in Bladen County.”

Here’s the complete list of grant recipients:

• Oak City Cares- Wake County

• Raleigh Rescue Mission- Wake County

• Shepherds Table Soup Kitchen- Wake County

• PLM Families Together- Wake County

• CASA- Wake County

• Good Shepherd Ministries- New Hanover County

• Bladen Crisis Assistance- Bladen County

• Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry- New Hanover County

• Step Up Wilmington- New Hanover County

• Brunswick County Partnership for Housing- Brunswick County

• Safe Haven of Pender- Pender County

• Boys & Girls Homes of North Carolina- Columbus County

• Crisis Control Ministry- Forsyth County

• Eblen Charities- Buncombe County

• United Way of Asheville & Buncombe County- Buncombe County

• Roots & Wings- Person County

• United Way of the Tar River Region- Nash County

• Matthews Help Center- Mecklenburg County

• United Way of Gaston County- Gaston County

• Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry- Union County

• Orange Congregations in Mission- Orange County

• CORA Food Pantry- Chatham County

• Salvation Army of Lee County- Lee County

• Greensboro Urban Ministry- Guilford County

• Cooperative Christian Ministries- Rockingham County

• Cabarrus Cooperative Christian Ministry- Cabarrus County

• Stanly Community Christian Ministry- Stanly County

• Interfaith Assistance Ministry- Henderson County

• Yokefellow Service Center- Rutherford County

• Better Health of Cumberland County- Cumberland County

• Our Daily Bread Christian Food Ministry- Richmond County

• Hoke County Open Door Soup Kitchen- Hoke County

• Montgomery County Council on Aging- Montgomery County

• Caldwell County Yokefellow- Caldwell County

• Christian Crisis Center- Alexander County

• South Caldwell Christian Ministries- Caldwell County

• United Way of Wayne County- Wayne County

• Lenoir County United Way- Lenoir County

• Four-Square Community Action- Cherokee County