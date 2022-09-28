Duke Energy, BEMC making preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian

Power crews are staying in the Cape Fear for now (Photo: WWAY)

(WWAY) — Power outages aren’t expected to be a big impact from a weakening Ian as it approaches the Cape Fear, but power crews are ready just in case.

Crews from Duke Energy and Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation say they’ll be ready if any areas see their power knocked out from the storm.

BEMC says they haven’t sent any crews to Florida so they can ensure they can take care of customers in the Cape Fear first.

Duke Energy reflects the statements from BEMC, saying they plan to stay put until the storm passes so they can provide their customers the best service/restoration possible before sending resources elsewhere.

Around 500 people from Duke Energy are heading to Florida, but say they will send more after the storm if needed.