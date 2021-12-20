Duke will require COVID boosters for students, faculty and staff

Duke University Chapel located at the center of the campus of Duke University in Durham

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Duke University announced it would require COVID-19 boosters for all students, faculty and staff.

The university made the announcement Monday after the detection of six cases of the omicron variant in Durham County. The University said it expects the new variant to quickly become the dominant strain.

“We are closely monitoring national, local and campus conditions in consultation with our infectious disease and public health specialists to determine if we need to make any changes in plans for the start of the Spring semester in January,” the university said in a newsletter.

Effective immediately, Duke said the university, Duke University Health System and the Private Diagnostic Clinic will require all students, faculty and staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot and provide proof of it come January or as soon as they are eligible.

The school said more than 20,000 faculty and staff and nearly 4,000 students already have their booster shots.