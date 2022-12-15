Duplin man arrested, facing statutory rape charges

Chad Everett Sholar (Photo courtesy: Pender County Sheriff's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Rose Hill man is facing several child sex abuse charges following an investigation by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, the Special Victims Unit had been looking into allegations of sexual abuse involving 39-year-old Chad Everett Sholar and a six-year old child.

That investigation included assistance by staff members with The Carousel Center, a child advocacy center in Wilmington.

As a result of that investigation, Sholar was arrested yesterday at a residence in Rose Hill.

Sholar is charged with Rape of a Child by an Adult, Sex Offense of a Child by an Adult, First-Degree Statutory Rape and First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense. He is held in the Pender County Jail under a $1 million secured bond. Additional charges are expected.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to Sholar and these offenses to contact them at (910) 259-1437.

This is not the first time Sholar has been facing child sex charges. In 2021, he was arrested and charged with Statutory Sex Offense with a Child and Indecent Liberties with a Child in in connection with another investigation.