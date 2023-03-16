Eagle Scout recognized by Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief and Town Administration

Fifteen-year-old Kyla Burke just passed her board of review to receive the highest rank attainable for scouts, it is known as the rank of an Eagle Scout.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Eagle Scout that was recognized this past Sunday for her contribution to the Wrightsville community was recognized again Wednesday by Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief, Joshua Haraway, and town administration at town hall.

Kyla is a founding member of her female scouts BSA Troop 1215.

To become an Eagle Scout, she had to complete a service project.

She decided to create an American Flag retirement box that is stationed at the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department.

Kyla said, “I’m just so thankful to Chief Haraway and the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department and the town for giving me this opportunity to create the box and all of this. So thank you, Chief Haraway.”

Although Kyla has not yet received her Eagle Scout badge, she holds the title with pride. She anticipates celebrating this achievement during her Eagle Scout ceremony where she will be newly badged as an Eagle.