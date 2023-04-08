Easter bunny hops into Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local celebrity was spotted at Independence Mall Saturday afternoon.

Who has a charming smile, is great with kids, and is covered head-to-toe with fur?

The Easter bunny! He made his appearance just in time for Easter. Many kids and even parents were star-struck at the sight of the white rabbit.

Dozens of people waited in line to get hugs, high-fives and happy memories.

Though it was a rainy day in the Cape Fear, in the end, it made for the perfect Easter pictures.