Easter bunny to join kiddos in egg hunt at Wrightsville Beach Park

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — Get your Easter baskets ready for the Wrightsville Beach Park egg hunt this Easter weekend.

On Saturday, kids 10 and under will get a chance to forage for eggs with the Easter bunny beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The hunt will be divided into age groups – with staggered times – those who find golden eggs will get a special prize.

Photo opportunities with Mr. And Mrs. E. Bunny will be available after all eggs have been collected.

The event will be held at 4 Fran Russ Drive, in the event of rain, the event will be modified to a “walk-through” in which kids can grab some eggs and visit with the bunnies in the Fran Russ Recreation Center.