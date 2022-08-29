Echo Farms pool extending hours of operation for another month

Echo Farms Pool (Photo: Facebook | New Hanover County Parks & Gardens)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular public pool in New Hanover County is extending its hours of operation.

According to New Hanover County Parks and Recreation, you’ll be able to swim more laps at the new Echo Farms pool off Carolina Beach Road through September.

This week, however, the pool will be closed through September 2nd to allow for student lifeguards who are returning back to school.

The pool will be open on weekends through September 25th and on Labor Day.

Current season passes will be valid through the end of the pool season.