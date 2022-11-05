Ed Sheeran film crew helps in rescue of missing woman off British coast

A crew filming a music video for Ed Sheeran on England's Suffolk coast became unlikely heroes Thursday when they assisted in helping police rescue a missing woman.

(Photo: Ed Sheeran / Facebook)

Lowestoft Police reported Friday that officers had been searching Thursday for a missing woman on Lowestoft’s North and South beaches. She was eventually found in the sea and pulled out of the water by officers, police said, and she was treated by ambulance staff. Her condition was unknown.

Police, meanwhile, said that film crew members transported officers across the beach during the search.

“We would like to thank the people who were filming with Ed Sheeran nearby as they helped convey officers across the beach and assisted,” police said.

The exact details of the search and rescue were unclear. BBC News reported that Sheeran and the crew had drawn a crowd of fans while filming on the beach in Lowestoft earlier that day.

Sheeran grew up in nearby Framlingham, Suffolk.

CBS News has reached out to Lowestoft Police for more information. Lowestoft is located about 130 miles northeast of London.