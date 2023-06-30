Eden Village holds ribbon cutting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A community of tiny homes in Wilmington granting what has been referred to as big blessings for those in need.

We’ve been following the progress of Eden Village for the last couple of years.

The community of tiny homes was built to provide resources and opportunities for those who need a helping hand and a place to live.

The homes include everything you’d find in a normal house but on a smaller scale.

John Porter is one of the residents of Eden Village. He said he has been living in his car for the past 4 years, until today, when he was welcomed into his new home.

“The rest of my life, I’ll never be able to repay this kindness. But, I won’t stop trying. And I will pay it forward,” Porter said.

Porter said it brings him joy to know that the people of Wilmington want to see him succeed.

Hundreds proved that point today by attending today’s ribbon cutting that officially marked the occasion.

“And that’s whenever I realized, ya know, I’m not alone,” Porter said.

Both Senator Michael Lee and Wilmington Mayor, Bill Saffo attended today’s celebration.

Assuring those in the community, the effort to end homelessness is a joint effort from both a local and state level.

He said the past few days leading up this very moment, have been overwhelming, but in the best way possible. He said he is most excited to sit on his front porch and just soak it all in.