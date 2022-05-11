Eight Pender County stores cited for selling alcohol to minors
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A handful of convenience stores in Pender County are accused of selling alcohol to minors.
On Tuesday, Vice and Narcotics officers with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, along with NC ALE conducted an underage compliance check at 17 stores throughout the county.
The following stores were cited for selling alcohol to minors:
- Hilltop Grocery – 21170 US Highway 17, Hampstead
- BP Express Mart – 13386 NC Highway 50, Surf City
- Adam’s Mini Mart – 201 US Highway 117, Burgaw
- Donnie’s Mini Mart – 3381 US Highway 117, Burgaw
- Dollar General – 24734 NC Highway 210, Currie
- Ya Ya Mini Mart – 28595 Blueberry Road, Currie
- Atkinson Mini Mart – 126 West Church Street, Atkinson
- Penderlea Mini Mart – 4624 NC Highway 11, Willard