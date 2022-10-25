Elderly Leland couple loses everything in fire, community steps in to help

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A routine morning trip to dialysis for one Leland couple quickly turned into a disaster they least expected.

“I just really couldn’t say anything but just think. What are we going to do? Where is she going to lay down because when she gets done with that, she doesn’t feel too good”, said fire victim, Lenwood Ballard.

Pearl and Lenwood Ballard came back to find their home completely up in flames, which quickly make them realize they had lost everything.

“But I’m being blessed. I’m not going to worry about anything like that,” said Lenwood.

And indeed they were.

The Pence Family is a neighbor of the couple, who say their hearts were broken when they came over to discover the Ballard’s home completely burned.

Beth Pence says that she loves the couple so much, and felt that God put it on her heart to help them.

“Pearl’s dad use to own all of this land in this area, so she was born and raised here. They deserve to live out their days here. This is where they need to be. On their land. And we’re going to make it happen. Our community is doing a beautiful thing. We’re coming together to support them and I’m so excited to have a front row seat to see it all play out,” said Pence.

Beth has organized a GoFundMe page for the couple, as they are 81 and 86 years old with no insurance.

In just a little over one week, they have raised forty-one thousand dollars for the couple. Just twenty-five thousand dollars away from the amount needed to purchase the new home.

Beth has even found contractors to do all of the extra work on the home once it is purchased. Free of cost.

“I told Mr. Lenwood that I cannot replace the things he has lost. All of the priceless things they have lost in this fire, but God can 100% restore them to an even better situation to what they were in, and we are just so thankful,” said Pence.

For now, the couple is staying with their son next door, but they hope to be able to purchase the new home this week, and get things going.

“We’re really excited to see the community rally around them at this time. Love you,” Beth says to Lenwood.

“Love you,” said Lenwood.

If you would like to donate, you can find the link to the GoFundMe here. Or, you can reach out to Beth Pence to donate in cash, check, or any other way.