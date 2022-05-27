Election canvasses shows Nelson Beaulieu slips to 5th place in school board race

Nelson Beaulieu (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The county canvass of election results following the May 17 primary shows that New Hanover County school board member Nelson Beaulieu has lost his bid for reelection.

On election night, Beaulieu held a three-vote lead over Jennah Bosch for the final Democratic nomination for school board.

But after Friday’s canvass, Bosch picked up five votes and now leads Beaulieu by just two votes.

WWAY reached out to Beaulieu, who said he is going to spend the weekend with his family before he decides whether to ask for a recount.

As is stands, Bosch will join incumbent Judy Justice and newcomers Dorian Cromartie and Veronica McLaurin-Brown as the Democratic candidates in the November general election.