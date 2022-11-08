Things you need to know on Election Day

SOUTHEASTERN NC (WWAY) — After months of campaigning, it’s decision day across the U.S…. and here in Southeastern North Carolina.

Polls are open until 7:30pm. If you are in line when the polls close, you will be allowed to vote.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN I ARRIVE AT MY POLLING PLACE?

Go to the check in station and state your name and residential address. Photo ID is not required to vote in NC.

Sign an Authorization to Vote (ATV) document certifying that you are a US citizen, are not in jail or prison for a felony conviction, your address is current, and you have not already voted.

After signing, you will be directed to the ballot station where you will exchange the ATV form for a ballot.

Once the ballot is received, you will be directed to a voting booth and mark it with the pen provided inside the booth.

Once the ballot is marked, you will be directed to a scanner where you will insert the ballot. You know your ballot has been cast when you see the American flag wave on the scanner screen.

ACCESSIBLE VOTING OPTIONS

There are accessible voting options available for voters who need assistance or who have a disability. All voting locations have curbside voting and an accessible ballot marking device. Voters may also request assistance with voting under these guidelines.

Any voter, regardless of whether they have a disability, may receive assistance from a near relative.

A voter whose disability prevents him or her from entering the voting booth or marking a ballot without assistance, or a voter who is illiterate, may get help from any person, except for the voter’s employer or agent of that employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union.

Click on the counties below for more election information:

Bladen County

Brunswick County

Columbus County

New Hanover County

Pender County