Element by Westin hotel coming to Mayfaire Town Center

Rendering of Element hotel (Photo: CBL Properties)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new hotel is coming to Mayfaire in Wilmington.

CBL Properties and Vision Hospitality Group have announced plans to develop a 139-room Element by Westin on International Drive.

The 83,000-square-foot hotel marks the brand’s entrance into the Wilmington market.

“CBL’s strategy is to bring new uses to our properties such as entertainment, dining, multi-family and hotels. The addition of the Element hotel will further enhance the premier mix of retail, restaurants, entertainment, and other options already available at the property,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer of CBL Properties.

According to a news release, Element caters to those looking to stay both short and long-term. Element hotels feature guest rooms with in-room kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms.

Construction on the project is expected to begin soon with an anticipated opening in spring 2024.