Elizabethtown celebrates 250 years

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– One Cape Fear town celebrated 250 years of incorporation over the weekend.

Elizabethtown of Bladen County held its Founder’s Day Celebration on Saturday afternoon at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market.

Visitors could explore a display of Revolutionary War memorabilia, sign up as a descendant of a patriot, and check out several vendors.

Phil Gilson was a vendor at the event and is the last living Colonial Glass Blower in the United States.

“I made a 250th-anniversary bottle with Elizabethtown on them. It’s a colonial scroll bottle. So, they invited me out for the party,” said Gilson.

Cadets from Paul R Brown Academy provided the color guard and presented a drill performance, as well as stories of the founding of Elizabethtown and the Battle of Elizabethtown.