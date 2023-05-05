Elizabethtown celebrating history during 250th anniversary series

Elizabethtown is celebrating 250 years (Photo: WWAY)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Elizabethtown is celebrating the Civil War years during its 250th anniversary series this weekend.

After a successful Founder’s Day in March, the town is inviting residents and visitors to come back out and learn about the next 50 year period from 1824 through 1874.

The free event is happening from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cape Fear Farmers Market.

There will be demonstration and presentations on naval stores, river transportation, major landowners, quilting and the underground railroad.

There will also be bluegrass music by the Rusty Dusty string band.