Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties, advises residents

This is affecting all billing, email and telephones.

(Photo: Pexels/MGN)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabeth town sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties.

The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved.

The town stated that it will notify citizens when all systems are back and operating as normal.