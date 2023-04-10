Elizabethtown Fire Department credits fire alarm for saving homeowner’s life

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown Fire Department is crediting a working smoke alarm with saving a person’s life.

Station 55 responded around 9:00 a.m. Monday to a structure fire at 100 Jones Street.

Town of White Lake Fire Department , Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Clarkton Fire Department were dispatched as mutual aid.

Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the gable ends of the home. Crew members quickly determined that there was an active room and contents fire that the resident had been working to bring until control for some time.

The fire was quickly controlled before the entire home could be affected. Personnel report that the occupant was asleep at the time of the fire and credits having working smoke detectors with early detection of the fire. He was able to wake up, assess the situation and safely get out of the home.

“Let this serve as a reminder to everyone to ensure you have working smoke detectors with good batteries,” the Elizabethtown Fire Department said.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.