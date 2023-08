Elizabethtown Fire Department responds to home fire

Crews responded to a fire Thursday afternoon (Photo: Elizabethtown Fire Department)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a house fire around noon on Thursday in the 3000 block of Guyton Road.

They found heavy smoke conditions coming from the roof line of a double-wide mobile home.

The fire was brought under control but due to extensive fire spread there was heavy damage throughout 40 percent of the home.