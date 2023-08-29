Elizabethtown Fire Department responds to Monday afternoon house fire

Crews responded to a home fire Monday afternoon (Photo; Elizabethtown Fire Department)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a house fire in Bladen County Monday afternoon.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department joined the Clarkton Fire Department and Bladenboro Fire Department in reference to a structure fire around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Crews say various reports were coming in for heavy smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, heavy fire conditions were found throughout the home’s entire attic.

Crews worked together to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.