Elizabethtown fire hydrant flow tests may lead to temporarily cloudy water

The Elizabethtown Fire Department is conducting fire hydrant flow testing Friday. (Photo: MGN)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Elizabethtown Fire Department will be conducting fire hydrant flow testing throughout the town on Friday.

During the testing, crews say residents may experience cloudy water. But it should not last for an extended period of time.

If you have questions, you can call the Public Works Department at 910-862-2035