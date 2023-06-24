Elizabethtown hosting Aviation Camp for kids

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The second Aviation Camp will go from Monday, June 26, to Thursday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This is a free camp for kids in grades 5-8 hosted at the Curtis L. Brown, Jr. Field Airport. The interactive classes include topics such as navigation, weather, drone navigation, air traffic control, and aviation job opportunities. Students will even get to fly drones themselves.

As a part of the camp, a demonstration by the All American Military Parachute team will be on Wednesday, June 28.

To register for the camp, visit the camp’s website here.