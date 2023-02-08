Elizabethtown ribbon cutting celebration planned to mark opening of Mountains-to-Sea Trail bridge

A portion of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is opening in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The community is invited to a special celebration this month near Elizabethtown.

Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering up for a ribbon cutting celebration on February 17 at 2:00 p.m. to open a new bridge over the Jones Lake Drain in Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest.

Attendees should gather at the Jones Lake State Park visitor center parking lot by 1:45 p.m. for a short walk to the bridge site.

“We’re so excited about this project because the bridge opens a new one-mile section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail (MST) in Bladen County, allowing additional hiking opportunities in the area and an opportunity for long-distance MST hikers to get off roads and onto hiking trails” said Sherri Seagover, with the Friends of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail.

The ribbon cutting will coincide with the Year of the Trail Festival in Bladen County the weekend of February 17th through 19th.