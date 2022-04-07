Emergency crews rescue distressed windsurfer

Windsurfer in distress rescued (Photo: Southport Police Dept.)

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) — A windsurfer needed assistance from multiple responding agencies after getting distressed in the water off Southport.

Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 6, emergency crews responded to Waterfront Park for a reported boater in distress.

Units arrived finding a subject windsurfing in distress.

The Southport Police Department says, “Teamwork paid off as crews from Southport Police & Fire, USCG, Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, Bald Head Island Public Safety and Sunny Point Fire worked to locate and bring the subject safely ashore.”