Emergency services cut costs amid high fuel prices

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – High fuel prices are causing some emergency service providers to cut costs where they can, including Southport’s Fire Department.

“There’s no way we could have anticipated the gas prices going up, as they have,” said Fire Chief Charles Drew.

According to the Gas Buddy, as of Thursday the lowest price for regular gas in Brunswick county is $4.69 a gallon.

A stark difference from last year, according to Charles.

“Our budget has gone up 75 percent higher than what we had anticipated for historical data,” said Drew.

Many drivers are feeling the pinch, including emergency services.

Southport police reducing idling as much as possible to save fuel.

“We also doing more foot patrols and we’ve, and we have a request for bike patrol,” said Police Chief Todd Coring.

Both, Southport and Oak Island agencies say fuel prices haven’t impacted public safety, which is their number one concern.

“We know we cannot stop doing protective services, we have to train to be proficient,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Peter Grundze.

Choosing cut back in other areas, such as building improvements for example.

The Town of Oak Island adjusting its everyday operation – to adapt to the unexpected gas spike in recent months.

“Being mindful of our driving, of vehicle idling and usage, surprising it was making sure vehicles are topped off,” said the town’s communication manager.

For now – they will have to make do with the situation as it comes.

“We’ve been doing the best we can with budgeting practices and trying to be more conservative and cut costs where we can cost,” said Drew.

According to AAA, the average price of gas nationwide has gone down, after spending the better part of a week near $5 a gallon.