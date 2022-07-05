‘Encancto’ being shown in Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park Wednesday night as part of Movies in the Park

(Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios / MGN)

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The town of Ocean Isle Beach is showing Disney’s ‘Encanto’ on Wednesday night.

The family-friendly event is free, with the movie scheduled to begin at 8:45 pm (weather permitting).

According to organizers, food vendors will be on site, but guests will have to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.

The movie is being shown at Town Center Park, located at 11 E. 2nd Street.