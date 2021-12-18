End of an era for Wilmington Ballet Company as founder retires

Elizabeth Hester passes the torch to Aunika Browne

Wilmington Ballet Company (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is the end of an era in the “land of sweets” as a major torch in the world of ballet is being passed this weekend during “The Great Wilmington Nutcracker.”

Elizabeth Hester, who founded Wilmington’s first professional ballet company and the Wilmington Ballet Company is officially passing the torch this weekend to Aunika Browne.

For decades, Hester worked with every arts agency and many community groups to establish a professional ballet company which finally happened in 2017 with U.S. International Ballet.

In 2020, Hester hired Browne as executive director of the company two weeks before the country shut down due to COVID-19.

“The ballet company is my baby and it’s going to college,” Hester said. “So, I need to let it grow up, and I need to let it leave home. And stand on its own two feet, but, just like that, I am here for it, I am always available to Aunika, I will always support it.”

U.S. International Ballet produced and live streamed two full length productions on stage in the first nine months of the pandemic.

Live performances of “The Great Wilmington Nutcracker” take place tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets are already sold out.