Entertainment complex possibly coming to Wilmington International Airport business park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An entertainment complex could be coming soon to the Wilmington International Airport business park.

According to an ILM spokesperson, developers are in the early stages of creating a site plan for 16 acres of land in the business park.

They are still exploring their options, with one being a golf driving range facility.

Final details will be available when the airport gets the site plan from the developer.