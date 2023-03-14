EPA proposes new standards to protect communities from ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

Water in glass (Photo: Pixabay/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan came to Wilmington to announce proposed regulations to make drinking water safer.

The National Primary Drinking Water Regulation would establish legally enforceable levels, called Maximum Contaminant Levels, for six PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in drinking water.

The proposed rule would also regulate GenX chemicals, PFNA, PFHxS, and PFBS to determine if the combined levels of these forever chemicals would pose a potential risk to human health.

The NCDEQ has been working with public water systems to prepare for the proposed regulation and assess PFAS levels in drinking water systems across the state.

“North Carolina has been leading efforts to address forever chemicals in our drinking water and today’s EPA announcement provides additional federal support and a roadmap for the public water systems in our state,” said Secretary Elizabeth S. Biser. “Having clear direction on national drinking water standards supports DEQ’s work with public water systems to protect the people of North Carolina.”

The proposed rule would also require public water systems to:

Monitor for these PFAS

Notify the public of the levels of these PFAS

Reduce the levels of these PFAS in drinking water if they exceed the proposed standards.

Once the proposed EPA rule becomes final, public water systems will have three years to comply with the regulation. More information on the EPA announcement and how to provide public comment is available here.

EPA anticipates finalizing the regulation by the end of 2023. EPA expects that if fully implemented, the rule will prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses.

PFAS are a large family of synthetic chemicals that have been in use since the 1940s. Many of these compounds have unique physical and chemical properties that make them highly

stable and resistant to degradation in the environment—colloquially termed “forever chemicals.” A prime example is GenX, which was found in the Cape Fear River in 2017 and tied to the Chemours facility in Fayetteville.