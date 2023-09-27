EUE/Screen Gems sells Wilmington sound stage to expand global production platform

Screen Gems studios in New Hanover County (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cinespace Studios has announced the acquisition of EUE/Screen Gems studio campuses in Atlanta and Wilmington.

Cinespace says this move is part of ongoing efforts to provide a diverse portfolio of studios and resources to accommodate productions of all sizes under one global network.

“Wilmington’s reputation as a sought-after destination for film and television will continue with Cinespace Studios’ new ownership,” mayor Bill Saffo said. “We look forward to collaborating and supporting productions in our coastal community.”

The Wilmington production facility is 10 column-free and purpose-built sound stages totaling 152,000 sq. feet of shooting space alongside construction mills and office spaces.

In the past 40 years, the Wilmington studio, with its iconic coastline and rural landscape has hosted more than 400 productions, including Marvel Studios’ Iron Man 3, Amazon Studios’ The Summer I Turned Pretty, and much more.