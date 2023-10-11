EV Exploration Day held at Brunswick Community College

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — According to the state’s Department of Transportation, last week, North Carolina passed 70,000 electric vehicles registered in the state.

To show people what electric vehicles have to offer, Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation held its second annual e-v exploration day at Brunswick Community College.

Several owners of electric vehicles were on hand to give people a closer look and answer questions about them.

BEMC’s manager of membership engagement and communications said events like this one help clear up misconceptions some people have about e-v’s.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that we aren’t ready for EV’s in this area,” Brookes Versaggi said. “We forecast and we plan accordingly and we make sure that we are very well prepared for EV’s and the adoption rate.”

According to the NCDOT, more EV’s were registered in the first 7 months of 2023 than all of 2022.