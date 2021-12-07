Event held in Wilmington highlighting those from the Cape Fear who served at Pearl Harbor

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear’s last known Pearl Harbor survivor died recently, being one of the many honored today at a ceremony at the historic Hannah Block Community Center.

26 military members from the area were serving in Pearl Harbor when the attack occurred, with 3 people from our area being killed in action.

Wilmington residents received updates from the newspaper, with several extra editions of The Star News being published.

Local veteran Wilbur Jones was just 7 years old at the time, but says he remembers it clearly.

“We didn’t have electronic gadgets that we could entertain ourselves with, and no little league baseball,” Jones said. “We fought the Japanese and Germans in the back yards and in the neighborhoods in Forest Hills, and we helped win the war that way.”

Jones says it’s important for everyone to learn about the history of Pearl Harbor so we never forget the events of that day.

Two more war-related events are scheduled at the Hannah Block Center this week:

A WWII USO dance is being held Friday, December 10th, with a Rosie the Riveter show on Sunday, December 12th. Click here for tickets to both events.