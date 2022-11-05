Experts say high schoolers interested in politics

Early voting ends Friday at 3 p.m.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – From the economy and inflation to abortion a number of issues are driving voters to the polls for the midterm election but what about young voters?

Despite some board of election offices in the Cape Fear seeing record numbers at the polls, it’s not translating to young voters.

According to representatives from both major parties, the number of young voters seems to be on the decline from the last mid-term elections.

According to both Andre Brown and Debbie Love, it’s high schoolers who are showing interest in the mid-terms – and have expressed they want to make an informed decision when it comes their time to vote.

“I have seen young folks who are under 18, who are participating and are very engaged and so we’re hoping they can maybe inspire older friends,” he said. “That enthusiasm can spread for sure.”

“We have a lot of kids who seem to be, even in high school, who are involved, who are looking at it like, I want to learn, I want to learn how this all works because in the past when things are really good people don’t care, they don’t want to learn how it works, just make it work.”

In WWAY’S 5 county coverage area about 107,000 voters have cast in-person ballots, and nearly 7,000 mail-in ballots have been received early-voting ends Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

