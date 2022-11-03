Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County

An explosion and house fire occurred Wednesday evening in New Hanover County (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening.

A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire.

The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on fire.

Crews say the residents and pets evacuated the home safely and there were no injuries.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue, Wilmington Fire Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and New Hanover Regional EMS were on-scene for the incident.

The RedCross responded to the scene as well to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.