Fair Bluff farmers show their best at 31st Annual Watermelon Festival

The winning watermelon weighed 224.5 pounds at the annual Fair Bluff Watermelon Festival on July 29, 2023. Photo: WWAY

FAIR BLUFF, NC (WWAY) — Pink and green reigned supreme at the 31st Annual Watermelon Festival in Fair Bluff on Saturday.

Hundreds came out to celebrate the sweet summer treat. There was music, crafts, contests and of course, the watermelon weigh-in.

The winning melon weighed a massive 224.5 pounds — a new festival record. It was grown by Robert Worley, who says he carried on a family tradition.

“My daddy A.J Worley and Monroe Enzer started the festival and after he passed away, I took the growing on so I’ve been doing it 31, 34 years, something like that,” he said.

Worley also said he’s excited to see so many young people at the festival and he can’t wait to see what they can grow as farming technology continues to improve.