Fair Bluff Police issue warrants for man accused of hitting three people with truck following argument

A man is accused of hitting three people with his truck after an argument (Photo: MGN Online)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Fair Bluff Police Department has issued warrants for a man accused of hitting and injuring three people with his truck following an argument.

Police are looking to arrest Ray Charles Bullock on three counts of attempted 1st Degree Murder.

The incident took place on Monday in Fair Bluff.

A deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived to find three people lying on the ground. One was bleeding with numerous injuries, another had an obvious broken leg and a third person was hurt jumping out of the way of the truck.

EMS arrived on the scene to treat the victims.