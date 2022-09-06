Family and FBI still searching for answers in 5-year-old missing persons case

Abby Lynn Patterson was last seen on September 5th, 2017. (Photo: FBI)

LUMBERTON, NC (WWAY) — Abby Lynn Patterson was last seen on September 5th, 2017 around 11:30 a.m.

She told her mother she would “be back soon”, but never returned.

She had left her home on East 9th Street in Lumberton, North Carolina, and was seen getting into a vehicle which was described as a brown Buick.

The driver of the car was identified, and was confirmed to be with Patterson that day. However, it did not provide any leads or help in locating her.

At the time of her disappearance, she was 5’7″, and 140 pounds.

Patterson is a 25 year old white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of a bird on her shoulder, and a birthmark on the back of her right thigh.

Lumberton police, the FBI, and Patterson’s family are asking for any information regarding Abby and the moments that led up to her disappearance.

They are looking for any and all details surrounding the events that happened that day, as anyone that knows anything could have the “last piece” of information that is crucial to the case.

If you know any details about Abby and her disappearance, or any information that may help the case develop, you can contact the FBI in Charlotte at (704)-672-6100 or the Lumberton Police Department at (910)-671-3845.

You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to the FBI by clicking here.