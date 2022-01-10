Family of Aljhean Willliams gathered for memorial 6 years later after murder

Aljhean Williams Memorial January 9, 2022(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Six years have passed since the murder of 14-year-old Aljhean Williams, and his family gathered on Sunday for a memorial, still in mourning.

Williams was shot and killed while walking home, just blocks away from his grandmother’s home near the corner of Emory Street and Stewart Circle in the Creekwood neighborhood.

His loved ones and community members who support the nonprofit founded in his memory, Aljhean Williams Teens Against Violence (AWTAV), gathered at the corner to hold a memorial.

They prayed and shared memories , and they walked down the street to symbolize the completion of his walk home.

His uncle, Lloyd James, says even 6 years later the family still feels his absence strongly. They are still seeking justice as they wait for suspect Cedric Burnett to go trial.

“That leaves a empty spot in my heart, but I have the memories, which are just as well. Hopefully when the time comes and everything is served and everything is done, as we said ,–as she said justice will be served, and it won’t satisfy us but at least justice was served,” said Lloyd James.

Cedric Burnett was arrested and charged in connection to Aljhean’s Williams death in 2020. His next court date is scheduled for January 18 at the New Hanover County Courthouse.