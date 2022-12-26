Family of missing 11-year-old pens handwritten plea for help

An intense search ramped up this week for Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen November 23rd but was not reported missing until December 15th.

(Photo: Cornelius Police Department)

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WTVD) — Police released a handwritten letter penned by family members of a missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl.

Tuesday, authorities released surveillance video of the girl getting off her school bus on November 21st. Her mother and stepfather said the last time they saw Madalina was when she went to bed November 23rd.

Madalina’s mother and stepfather said they had been arguing and after the Thanksgiving holiday they repeatedly asked the other where Madalina was and if the other had hidden her away. Both adults told each other they did not know where the girl was, but they did not report her missing.

More details on the timeline of Madalina’s disappearance can be found here.

On Wednesday, Cornelius Police Department posted a handwritten note on social media, saying it was from Madalina’s family. However, the department has not clarified exactly which members of Madalina’s family wrote the letter.

“We, as a family, are devastated and absolutely heartbroken to learn that Madalina is missing,” the letter reads.

