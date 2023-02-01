Family of missing boater asking for search help after items found near Holden Beach

Waders and a wallet were found off Holden Beach Tuesday, as the search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues (Photo: Lakelyn Chestnut Doyle)

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several days after a boater was reported missing off the coast of South Carolina, his family is continuing the search off the Brunswick County coast.

According to missing boater Tyler Doyle’s wife, Lakelyn Doyle, waders and Tyler’s wallet were found offshore of Holden Beach on Tuesday.

Crews are searching the area by boat and helicopter Wednesday, and are asking for the public’s help in finding Tyler.

The coordinated search effort includes Brunswick County Sheriffs Office and NC Marine Fisheries, as well as other local agencies.