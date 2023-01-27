Wife of missing boater, community searching for him after NMB distress call
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family and community are rallying together Friday to search for a young man who went missing after a boating distress call Thursday night.
The family of Tyler Doyle is at the Johnny Causey Boat Landing in the North Myrtle Beach area searching for him in hopes of a safe return.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and helicopter are assisting in the search for the missing boater.