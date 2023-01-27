Wife of missing boater, community searching for him after NMB distress call

Crews are searching for a missing boater in North Myrtle Beach (Photo: Jenna Herazo/WPDE)

A family and community are rallying together Friday to search for a young man who went missing after a

The family of Tyler Doyle is at the Johnny Causey Boat Landing in the North Myrtle Beach area searching for him in hopes of a safe return.

Click here to read more….

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and helicopter are assisting in the search for the missing boater.