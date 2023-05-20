Family of one victim who died in Charlotte fire speaks out

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New details have emerged about a massive fire that broke out in Charlotte Thursday morning.

At least two people are dead, including construction worker Demonte Sherill.

The mayor of Charlotte confirmed the worker’s death Friday afternoon.

Glenn Counts from WSOC spoke to Sherill’s family, who spoke about his life and impact, before the mayor’s announcement.

WSOC says the manager of Prestige Windows and Doors confirmed that a second person was killed in the fire.

The manager says both Sherill and the other victim worked for the company.

The name of the second victim has not yet been announced.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently investigating the fire.