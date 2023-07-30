Family releases balloons for hope of unsolved 2008 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Back in in 2008, Emmitt Cinque Irving was shot in front of his home on Grace Street, and today his murder still remains unsolved.

Friday, July 28th, marked 15 years after that murder. And today, Irving’s family is still looking for answers.

Family and friends of Irving met at the Calvary Memorial Cemetery on Saturday afternoon to release balloons in his honor, and to express hope in solving his case.

“All we’re asking is for justice so that we can have peace. We will continue to seek justice for our nephew and for her father,” said Learnice Clark, Victim’s Aunt.

This was the family’s reminder to the public that they have not given up on solving his murder.

Irving was 26 years old when a killer took his life.

There is a ten-thousand dollar reward for any information behind Irving’s killer.

If you have any information regarding Irving’s death, contact the New Hanover County Sheriffs Office.