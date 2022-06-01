Family wants answers after trooper kills 21-year-old during traffic stop in NC

SILER CITY, NC (WTVD) — The State Highway Patrol said one man is dead after a trooper fired his gun during a traffic stop in Siler City.

On Monday, at 4:37 p.m., SHP stopped a Ford pickup on Harmony Drive near Solo Drive.

The stop was made because of a driver’s seat belt violation.

During the stop, SHP said the suspect “presented a pistol” a trooper fired his gun, hitting 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz of Staley. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. A passenger ran from the scene but later returned during the investigation.

Reporters spoke with Moises Diaz, who is the suspect’s brother. He wants to know why his brother was killed.

“I do want some answers, because an officer is, even if they have a gun, they are meant to detain a person, not kill,” Diaz said.

One eyewitness who saw what happened said the gun belonged to the passenger, who left it in the car when he fled from the stop.

“The dude evidently had jumped out and ran,” said Geoffery Evans. “And Mark tell them, he got a gun in the truck. Police tell him put his hands out the window, back up slow, woot woot, He did everything they said, but he had his little bag on him, and as soon as he went to switch the bag like, to a certain position, the police say he got a gun on him and we’re like, no he don’t, but they shot him.”

The trooper, Rodney N. Cook was not hurt during the traffic stop. He will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation into the deadly shooting.

Mark Diaz was often seen in the neighborhood, which residents said is a tight-knit community, They have barbecues and children are often seen playing outside. Diaz was never seen with a gun, some residents said.

