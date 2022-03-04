Fans send off UNCW Men’s Basketball Team as they head to CAA tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fans gathered in front of Trask Coliseum on UNCW campus on Friday, to cheerfully send off the men’s basketball team for the CAA tournament.

The dozens of fans waved goodbye and wished the Seahawks good luck as they boarded the bus to head to Washington D.C. for the tournament.

Head Coach Takayo Siddle said he is looking forward to the tournament, confident in his team’s skills after seeing strong wins this season.

“I feel confident in my group, like I always do. You know, we’ve prepared well. Everybody is healthy, it’s just one of those things where you’ve got to go up there and take it one game at time and stay locked in to what you need to get done one that particular game,” said Takayo Siddle, UNCW Men’s Basketball Head Coach.

UNCW Men’s Basketball Team take on Elon in the opening round on Sunday. The Seahawks are starting their quest for a title with some good news, for the second year in a row Coach Takayo Siddle has been selected as CAA coach of the year.