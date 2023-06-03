Fans support Ashley High School’s girls’ soccer team with watch party

MONKEY JUNCTION, NC (WWAY) — Ashley High School’s girls’ soccer team competed in the state championship Friday tonight.

In Monkey Junction, many Ashley fans cheered from afar.

At Buffalo Wild Wings off US 421, a watch party was in action for the big game.

After a 2-to-1 win against Chapel Hill High School this week, the girls’ soccer team advanced to a 4A championship game.

Friday night the New Hanover County school faced Ardrey Kell High School at UNC Greensboro’s soccer stadium.

Many friends, families, and fans gathered to show their support by cheering — with a side of wings.

“I also am an Ashley alumni. So, I had to support my soccer players, I used to play soccer. I actually coached soccer. So, once an eagle, always an eagle,” Jana Stroehl, a former Ashley High Teacher, said.

Ashley ended up losing 3 to 2.

But Jana Stroehl said — win or lose, she knows each player gave it their all.