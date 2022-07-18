Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden’s current term

Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term (Photo: CBS Sunday Morning / YouTube)

(CNN) Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office, the government’s top infectious disease expert told CNN on Monday.

Fauci, who serves as Biden’s chief medical adviser and has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades, said he does not currently have a specific retirement date in mind nor has he started the process of retiring.

“I have said that for a long time,” Fauci said of his plans to leave government before the end of Biden’s current term, which ends in January 2025.

“By the time we get to the end of Biden’s first term, I will very likely (retire),” Fauci said.